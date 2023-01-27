Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RF. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.72.

RF opened at $23.20 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

