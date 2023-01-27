Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.
Renasant Price Performance
RNST stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77.
Renasant Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on RNST. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
Featured Stories
