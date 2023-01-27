ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $232.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.26 and a 200 day moving average of $223.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,334,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,334,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,226 shares of company stock worth $12,439,247. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

