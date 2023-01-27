Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $67.40 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 36.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

