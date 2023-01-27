Reviewing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accuray and Bioventus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $429.91 million 0.53 -$5.35 million ($0.11) -22.18 Bioventus $430.90 million 0.38 $19.38 million ($2.07) -1.01

Bioventus has higher revenue and earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -2.33% -19.27% -2.07% Bioventus -24.61% 7.87% 3.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Accuray and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Accuray and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bioventus 1 4 1 0 2.00

Accuray currently has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 197.13%. Bioventus has a consensus price target of $8.80, indicating a potential upside of 321.05%. Given Bioventus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Accuray.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Accuray

(Get Rating)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Bioventus

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

