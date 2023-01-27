Reviewing Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Environmental Tectonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million N/A $1.81 million $0.08 2.79

Dragonfly Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Environmental Tectonics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and Environmental Tectonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% Environmental Tectonics 8.12% N/A N/A

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats Dragonfly Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Rating)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Environmental Tectonics

(Get Rating)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.