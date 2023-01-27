Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

