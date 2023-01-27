RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Down 2.1%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €41.85 ($45.49) and last traded at €41.86 ($45.50). Approximately 1,873,499 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €42.75 ($46.47).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13,165.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.45 and a 200-day moving average of €40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,395.33.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

