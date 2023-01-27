RXO (NYSE:RXO) versus DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Head-To-Head Contrast

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and DSV A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A DSV A/S 6.89% 22.96% 10.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and DSV A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DSV A/S $29.00 billion 1.25 $1.78 billion N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than RXO.

9.9% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DSV A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RXO and DSV A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 9 4 0 2.31 DSV A/S 0 2 4 0 2.67

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $20.90, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. Given RXO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe RXO is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Summary

DSV A/S beats RXO on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

