SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $113.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($132.61) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

