Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Short Interest Down 91.1% in January

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCMA remained flat at $10.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,689. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,564,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 361,336 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 796,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 256,154 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Company Profile

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

