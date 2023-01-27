SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNES traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $23.00.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($0.20). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,126.94% and a negative return on equity of 151.09%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that SenesTech will post -16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

SenesTech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

