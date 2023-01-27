Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,970.18 ($36.77).

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.62) to GBX 3,100 ($38.38) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,900 ($35.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.86) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($36.52) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,377 ($29.43) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £166.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 500.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,350.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,289.30. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.66).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

