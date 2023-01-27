Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Decreases By 64.3%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 13,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 2,467,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

