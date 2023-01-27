Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Decreases By 64.3%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 13,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 2,467,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55.
BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
