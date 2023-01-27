Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Decreases By 69.6%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the December 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.93. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNKEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 93.00 to 92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.14.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

