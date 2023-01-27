Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Increases By 80.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the December 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DTEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($29.35) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.89) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.54) to €25.00 ($27.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.
Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 315,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
