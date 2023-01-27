Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Increases By 80.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the December 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($29.35) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($28.26) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.89) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.54) to €25.00 ($27.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 315,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,588. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

