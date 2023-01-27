Short Interest in EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Declines By 36.0%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVCI remained flat at $0.36 during trading on Friday. EVCI Career Colleges has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

