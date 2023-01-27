Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Declines By 59.7%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at Flame Acquisition

In related news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Flame Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flame Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLME. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flame Acquisition by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 449,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 330,785 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,424,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Flame Acquisition Company Profile

Shares of FLME stock remained flat at $10.14 on Friday. 11,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Flame Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

(Get Rating)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flame Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flame Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.