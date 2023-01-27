Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Decreases By 32.5%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the December 31st total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GSE Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.45% of GSE Systems worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GVP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. 40,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,959. GSE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

