Short Interest in Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Expands By 363.6%

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mymetics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MYMX remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.39. Mymetics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Mymetics Company Profile

Mymetics Corp. operates as a vaccine company. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It has several vaccine candidates in pipeline: HIV-1/AIDS and Covid-19. Its vaccines for infectious diseases are designed to induce protection against early transmission and infection, focusing on the mucosal immune response as a first-line defense in combination with humoral and cellular immune responses as a second-line defense, which, for some pathogens, may be essential for the development of an effective prophylactic vaccine.

