Short Interest in Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Expands By 363.6%

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 363.6% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mymetics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MYMX remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.39. Mymetics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
Mymetics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mymetics (MYMX)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.