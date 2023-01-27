Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Expands By 45.6%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Origin Agritech stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 51,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
