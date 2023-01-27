Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Expands By 45.6%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 5.3 %

Origin Agritech stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 51,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

