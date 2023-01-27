Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Expands By 1,533.3%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,805. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.70) million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.