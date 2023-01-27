Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Expands By 800.0%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance
PTAIY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. PT Astra International Tbk has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.76.
About PT Astra International Tbk
