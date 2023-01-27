Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Expands By 2,100.0%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RENN Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RENN Fund by 62.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 408,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period.

RENN Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RCG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089. RENN Fund has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $2.56.

RENN Fund Dividend Announcement

RENN Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

