Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Grows By 529.2%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 529.2% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. 154,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,039. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($168.48) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

