Short Interest in Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Grows By 928.6%

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.45. 4,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.81. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.