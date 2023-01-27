Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Grows By 61.5%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

SWMAY stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 10,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 135.79%. The business had revenue of $548.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

