Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Rises By 450.0%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

The InterGroup Price Performance

The InterGroup stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 673. The InterGroup has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup

About The InterGroup

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of The InterGroup at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

