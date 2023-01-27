Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declines By 65.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAD. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,945,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after buying an additional 922,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 77,776 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of EAD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.81. 104,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,741. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

