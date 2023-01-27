Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Short Interest Update

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the December 31st total of 11,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Sientra Stock Performance

Sientra stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 193,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,999. Sientra has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.10). Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 381.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sientra will post -8.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sientra in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Sientra to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Sientra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Sientra by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.