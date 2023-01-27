Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $569,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.55. 371,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,075. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.49.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.