Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.85. 5,710,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,100,051. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

