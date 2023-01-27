Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,031,000 after buying an additional 1,143,396 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after buying an additional 295,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,566,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ACWI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.47. 952,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,222,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

