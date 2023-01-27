Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 79.2% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 161.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 323,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,182. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $85.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

