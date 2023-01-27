Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$26.50 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$25.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.57. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.66 and a 52-week high of C$36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$916.81 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$251.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.6500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

