SouthState Corp Acquires 2,662 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.2% of SouthState Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $12.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.99. 188,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.14.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.