SouthState Corp Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,359,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
