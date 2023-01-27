SouthState Corp Sells 6,775 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. 137,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,497. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

