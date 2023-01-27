Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,517 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Truadvice LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 122,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 408,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.0 %

PEP opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.94. The company has a market cap of $234.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.