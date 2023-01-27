Spire Wealth Management Sells 8,384 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,576,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,848,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 664,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

