Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Stabilis Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

SLNG stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 8,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stabilis Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

