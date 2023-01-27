Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$66.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.83.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$61.24 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$39.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,564,141.01. Insiders have sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858 over the last quarter.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.