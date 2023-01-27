Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magnet Forensics from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magnet Forensics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Magnet Forensics from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Magnet Forensics Price Performance

MAGTF stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. Magnet Forensics has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

About Magnet Forensics

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, Australia, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

