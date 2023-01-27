Stifel Nicolaus Raises Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Price Target to C$7.60

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Journey Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

TSE JOY opened at C$5.35 on Monday. Journey Energy has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$7.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Journey Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.