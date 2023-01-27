StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

