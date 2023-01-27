StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.87. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
