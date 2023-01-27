StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.59. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

