StockNews.com Downgrades Ashland (NYSE:ASH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ashland from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Ashland stock opened at $106.70 on Monday. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 38.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Ashland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,083,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ashland by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ashland by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,043,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,547,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,392,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,425,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

