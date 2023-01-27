StockNews.com Upgrades Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $77.09 on Monday. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

