Substratum (SUB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.21

Substratum (SUB) traded down 27.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $237,494.97 and $6.21 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00217938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00085863 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

