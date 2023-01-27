Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 4,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 368% from the average daily volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Sumco Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

